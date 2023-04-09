Supreme Court judge suspends Rana Plaza owner’s bail pending hearing

The Supreme Court’s chamber judge has suspended the bail order of Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza, which collapsed in 2013 killing at least 1,135 people in one of the worst industrial disasters in the world.

Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique issued the suspension order on Sunday after setting May 8 for the hearing of a petition by the state before a full bench of the Appellate Division, said defence lawyer Qamrul Islam.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi, who argued for the state at the chamber judge’s court, said Rana will remain in jail until the hearing.

Rana secured bail from a High Court division bench last Thursday, which in May 2022 issued a rule asking why he would not be granted bail.

The news of the bail drew much media attention, domestically and internationally, as Bangladesh prepares to observe the 10th anniversary of the worst man-made disaster in the country’s history later this month.