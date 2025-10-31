Drafting crisis: Vessel stranded in Padma for eight days

A fertiliser-carrying cargo vessel has been stranded for eight days in the Padma River near the Harirampur point of Manikganj due to a navigability crisis.

The vessel MV Ambu Halima-4, which departed from Chattogram port carrying fertiliser for Pabna’s Nagarbari, has been stuck about 2km from Andharmanik Ghat, said Harirampur Police chief Mujibur Rahman.

Locals said a 5km long shoal has emerged in the middle of the river, roughly 2km from the bank.

Although the shoal disappears during peak monsoon, it re-emerges at the end of October or early November as water levels drop.

This has also disrupted engine-driven boats, the only means of transport between the remote char areas and the Upazila.

“The vessel struck ground on the 23rd of October, and has been stuck for eight to nine days,” said the ship’s master Bachchu Mia.

“We were transporting TSP fertiliser from Chattogram to Nagarbari. If the fertiliser isn’t delivered on time, farmers will face major losses. Despite several attempts, we haven’t been able to free the vessel.”

Md Hashem, a trawler owner from Andharmanik Ghat, said six trawlers operate daily between the chars and the Padma bank. The distance over the river is around 10 kilometres, but now they have to travel at least 3 kilometres more due to the shoal.

Hasan Ahmed, executive engineer of the BIWTA’s Aricha dredging unit, said: “We don’t carry out dredging on shoals. Usually navigable routes are marked for ease of commanding water vehicles.”

“Dredging is done only when routes marked for vessel movement face navigability issues.”

He explained that every vessel is supposed to have a "pilot" to guide it through navigable routes. If a pilot deems dredging necessary and reports it to the authorities, the work is carried out.

“The stranded vessel likely didn’t have a pilot on board,” he added.