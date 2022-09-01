Hasina stresses need for skilled workforce to reach SDG goals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the government is focused on diversifying the skillset of Bangladeshi workers in a bid to keep in step with the fourth industrial revolution and meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The prime minister stressed the importance of a skilled workforce while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 24th National Conference of the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh and 43rd Council Meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday.

"For the last 51 years, the Institute of Diploma Engineers has contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh."

"We have successfully implemented the Millennium Development Goals set by the UN and are now taking the necessary initiatives to develop the skills of our workforce at the national level. This is because having a skilled workforce is imperative."

The use of technology, artificial intelligence and robotics are vital in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, Hasina noted. "With that in mind, we announced plans to build a digital Bangladesh and we have implemented it successfully. We also arranged for IT training and education [for our workforce]."

The government has attached utmost importance to developing skills and creating jobs, bolstering technological and institutional capacity, and building infrastructure for regional connectivity. The other top priorities include ensuring economic and social equality, women's empowerment and equal opportunities for everyone, she said.

The fourth industrial revolution will have a significant impact on the national economy and employment, according to Hasina.

“Our readymade garment sector has already started to use robots with artificial intelligence and other technology. Other sectors are also headed in that direction. Productivity, as well as the quality, of textiles, has improved."

Bangladesh should prepare to face the challenges stemming from a changing international market in the wake of the fourth industrial revolution. "We must keep our massive workforce up to speed with the changes. Therefore, they need to be trained. They should be trained, educated and transformed into a skilled workforce."

Hasina recalled her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's address to the United Nations General Assembly in 1974, where he highlighted the importance of technical science education.

The Awami League chief believes Bangladesh needs to overhaul its education system to achieve its long-term goals, and the government has already instituted some changes in that regard.

“There was a time when no one was interested in the sciences and only 7 percent of people pursued technical education. Now things have changed. We plan to ensure that 30 percent of all students seek technical education by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040,” Hasina said.

The government has been implementing a wide range of programmes on science and technology, and technical education to enhance the workforce, she said.

Hasina also highlighted the important role that diploma engineers played at the field level when Bangabandhu was rebuilding a war-torn Bangladesh after the Liberation War.

Following in Bangabandhu’s footsteps, the government has been able to build the Padma Bridge with its own funds despite myriad conspiracies and criticism, Hasina said.

“All we can do is hold our heads high on the world stage and never bow down to anyone. We need to prepare the next generation accordingly. We should be confident and remember that we’re a nation who won the great Liberation War.”

The prime minister highlighted the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Although the government had ensured power supply across the country, it has now been compelled to adjust fuel prices in the face of a volatile international market and opt for electricity rationing, she said.

Most countries across the world are struggling to cope with spiralling energy costs, said Hasina.

“Therefore, we need to take measures accordingly. As product prices have skyrocketed, we must maintain austerity. All of us must practise austerity and focus on savings.”

Lauding diploma engineers for their substantial role in the implementation of different government projects, the prime minister said the government should only focus on important projects which need to be completed soon.

“The projects that are not necessary right now can continue at a slower pace. We should not spend money unnecessarily and progress in a planned manner. Only then will the impact of the global recession be minimised.”