Police launch drive to arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case over BNP rally

Police revealed information about the case against Ishraque after the raid but could not arrest him. Three other cases involving the BNP rally have been filed with Paltan, Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations.

“Police are conducting raids to arrest Ishraque and other suspects named in the case, but no arrest has been made yet,” said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Wari Zone) Ziaul Ahsan Talukdar.

BNP and Jamaat activists have been implicated in the cases started by police in connection with the violent clashes between opposition activists and law enforcers in Dhaka's Naya Paltan that left a man dead and scores injured.

Police said the BNP and Jamaat activists had gathered outside the Golapbagh police box ahead of the BNP’s rally on Dec 10 and vandalised vehicles and obstructed people's movement.