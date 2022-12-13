Police launch drive to arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case over BNP rally

Police have launched a drive to arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case tied to clashes ahead of the party’s divisional rally in Dhaka.
The law enforcers raided his residence in the capital on Tuesday following the case filed against the son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka with Jatrabari Police Station on Dec 11.
Police revealed information about the case against Ishraque after the raid but could not arrest him. Three other cases involving the BNP rally have been filed with Paltan, Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations.
“Police are conducting raids to arrest Ishraque and other suspects named in the case, but no arrest has been made yet,” said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Wari Zone) Ziaul Ahsan Talukdar.
BNP and Jamaat activists have been implicated in the cases started by police in connection with the violent clashes between opposition activists and law enforcers in Dhaka's Naya Paltan that left a man dead and scores injured.
Police said the BNP and Jamaat activists had gathered outside the Golapbagh police box ahead of the BNP’s rally on Dec 10 and vandalised vehicles and obstructed people's movement.
They attacked police after the law enforcers reached the scene. The BNP and Jamaat activists fled the scene after exploding crude bombs when the law enforcers tried to disperse them, according to the police.
Ishraque and 18 other BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders, including some unnamed suspects, were implicated in the case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on charges of storing explosives, vandalism and assaulting policemen in a murder attempt.
However, Jamaat leaders and activists have been mentioned in the statement, but none of them was named in the case.