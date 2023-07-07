Russia slams EU, US politicians for ‘blatant interference’ in Bangladesh's affairs

Russia has denounced calls by groups of European and American politicians for ‘free and fair’ elections in Bangladesh as ‘blatant interference’ in the country's internal affairs.

“We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh,” Maria Zakharova, director of the Information and Press Department of Russia's foreign ministry, tweeted on Thursday.

“This is #neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”

Recently, six Congressmen wrote to President Joe Biden seeking US intervention to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh.