Bullet fired in Myanmar war lands in Teknaf resident's yard

Explosions heard throughout the night keep locals awake in the border area

There are signs of renewed intense clash between Myanmar's government forces and the Arakan Army insurgent group near the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state.

Residents of the Teknaf border area in Cox’s Bazar have once again heard the sounds of mortar shells, powerful bombs, grenades, and gunfire being used in the conflict.

A bullet fired in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict lands in the yard of a Teknaf resident’s home in Damdamiya, according to Mohammad Ali, a member of the Hnila union.

"The bullet landed in Abdur Rahim’s yard early on Saturday morning, but fortunately, no one was harmed," he said.

Locals said the explosions, which began around 11pm on Friday, continued intermittently until Saturday afternoon.

Habibur Rahman, a resident of Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf and a history expert associated with the Emir of Qatar’s Royal Palace, said he returned to his birthplace after nearly seven months. However, his home trembled at dawn from the deafening sound of bomb explosions in Myanmar.

According to him, although the issue lies in Myanmar, the residents of Teknaf are facing hardships. The local people are being economically affected.

Habibur also believes that it is crucial for the government to take measures to this end.

Abu Taleb, another resident from the same area, said the sound of heavy artillery from across the border was continuously heard.

“Law-enforcing agencies are advising people to avoid the border areas unnecessarily,” he added.

Mohammad Sharif, a member of Ward 5 of the Subrang union in Teknaf, said: “The sound of explosions again spread panic among the residents. How much longer will this continue? At present, the people in the border areas are living in constant fear.”

At least three union council chairmen in Teknaf claim that the sound of explosions from artillery used in Myanmar's civil war has kept border residents from sleeping peacefully.

Assistant Commissioner (land) Arif Ullah Nizami, who is also serving as the Upazila executive officer, said: "The sudden explosions have caused houses to shake, and it is natural for residents to be frightened."

"Although this is Myanmar's internal issue, border surveillance by the BGB [Border Guard Bangladesh] and Coast Guard has been increased to prevent any potential Rohingya infiltration into Bangladesh," he added.