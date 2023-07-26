Rohingya man beaten to death in Cox’s Bazar

A Rohingya man was reportedly beaten to death after being abducted by assailants from a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

The incident occurred under a bridge next to the east Kutupalong-2 camp early on Wednesday, according to Captain Md Amir Zafar of the Armed Police Battalion-8.

The victim has been identified as Md Ishak, 48, a resident of Balukhali-7 camp.