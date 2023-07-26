Rohingya man beaten to death in Cox’s Bazar

A Rohingya man was reportedly beaten to death after being abducted by assailants from a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.
The incident occurred under a bridge next to the east Kutupalong-2 camp early on Wednesday, according to Captain Md Amir Zafar of the Armed Police Battalion-8.
The victim has been identified as Md Ishak, 48, a resident of Balukhali-7 camp.
Members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, allegedly took Ishak away from his home in the morning. His body was found under the bridge afterwards, Zafar said.
Informed of the matter, an Armed Police Batallion team later recovered the body.
Zafar said the victim's eyes had been gouged out, while injury marks were discovered on his arms and abdomen.
The authorities believe the ARSA militants had a row with Ishak over their bid to assert territorial supremacy and killed him. Efforts are underway to identify those who were involved in the incident.
Ishak’s body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy, Zafar added.