Home minister flags risk of terrorist activities at Rohingya camps

The government is taking necessary steps to prevent settlements of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya people from turning into breeding grounds for terrorists, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Khan addressed the law and order situation at the refugee camps along the country's south coast during a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Highlighting the plight of the more than 1.1 million Rohingya who are taking refuge in Bangladesh, Khan believes there is a high risk that many of them could end up getting involved in criminal activities.

"They have nothing left to lose so they're more likely to accept any challenge or offer. They can also fall into the clutches of international terrorists."