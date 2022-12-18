    বাংলা

    Home minister flags risk of terrorist activities at Rohingya camps

    The government is taking steps to ensure that the settlements do not become a 'safe haven' for terrorists, says Asaduzzaman Khan

    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 09:48 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 09:48 AM

    The government is taking necessary steps to prevent settlements of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya people from turning into breeding grounds for terrorists, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

    Khan addressed the law and order situation at the refugee camps along the country's south coast during a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday.

    Highlighting the plight of the more than 1.1 million Rohingya who are taking refuge in Bangladesh, Khan believes there is a high risk that many of them could end up getting involved in criminal activities.

    "They have nothing left to lose so they're more likely to accept any challenge or offer. They can also fall into the clutches of international terrorists."

    While security forces are keeping a close watch on the camps, the situation could get out of hand if the Rohingya are not repatriated by Myanmar, the minister warned.

    Surveillance has been increased at the camps to prevent bloodshed and ensure that the settlements don't become a 'safe haven' for terrorists, Khan said.

    The construction of barbed wire fences around the camps is also at the final stages, while security forces are conducting a crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, according to him.

    The government is also planning to build a hospital to provide better health care to the Rohingya on Bhasan Char, Khan said.

