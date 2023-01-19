Dhaka metro rail hours extended for second phase of Biswa Ijtema

The expanded services will "ease the travel of passengers" attending the second phase of the Biswa Ijtema on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi until the Akheri Munajat, according to the notice.

The sale of MRT passes will be suspended from 3 pm to 9 pm at both stations on Jan 22 to manage the expected influx of passengers.

There was a rush of passengers on the metro rail in the first phase of the Islamic congregation.