    Dhaka metro rail hours extended for second phase of Biswa Ijtema

    Service from Uttara North to Agargaon will be uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm, the road transport ministry says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 10:30 AM

    The Dhaka metro rail's operating hours will be extended for the convenience of devotees attending the second phase of the Biswa Ijtema.

    The urban rail line will operate from 8 am to 5 pm uninterrupted from Friday to Jan 22, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges said in a notice on Thursday.

    The expanded services will "ease the travel of passengers" attending the second phase of the Biswa Ijtema on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi until the Akheri Munajat, according to the notice.

    The sale of MRT passes will be suspended from 3 pm to 9 pm at both stations on Jan 22 to manage the expected influx of passengers.

    There was a rush of passengers on the metro rail in the first phase of the Islamic congregation.

