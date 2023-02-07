    বাংলা

    RAB exchanges fire with militants in Bandarban

    On Jan 23, RAB arrested two Jamaatul Ansar leaders

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 04:44 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has reported a gunfight with militants and other armed groups in the hills near the Remakri Bridge in Bandarban’s Thanchi upazila.RAB will provide more details on the gunfight later, according to the agency’s spokesman ANM Imran Khan.

    Earlier on Jan 23, RAB arrested two leaders of a new militant outfit, Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, near the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar with ammunition.

    There was an exchange of gunshots between RAB and the militants outside the Rohingya camp on that day too.

    Jamaatul Ansar was linked to a separatist group, Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts, RAB said in October. Since then, the elite force has been regularly raiding different parts of Cox’s Bazar and the hill tracts.

