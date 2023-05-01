3 of a family die as ambulance collides head-on with bus in Sirajganj

A bus has crashed head-on with an ambulance at Raiganj in Sirajganj district, leaving three from a family dead and another injured.

The accident occurred at the Upazila’s Royhati on the Sirajganj-Bogura highway around 5:45pm on Monday, said Hatikumrul Highway Police OC Badrul Kabir.

The dead have been identified as Moshiur Rahman, 40, Abdul Baten, 38 and his daughter Ranu Akter, 22 -- all from Lakkhirhat village in Debiganj, Panchagarh.