    3 of a family die as ambulance collides head-on with bus in Sirajganj

    The patient travelling on the ambulance was unharmed

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 May 2023, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 02:49 PM

    A bus has crashed head-on with an ambulance at Raiganj in Sirajganj district, leaving three from a family dead and another injured.

    The accident occurred at the Upazila’s Royhati on the Sirajganj-Bogura highway around 5:45pm on Monday, said Hatikumrul Highway Police OC Badrul Kabir.

    The dead have been identified as Moshiur Rahman, 40, Abdul Baten, 38 and his daughter Ranu Akter, 22 -- all from Lakkhirhat village in Debiganj, Panchagarh.

    Five people from the same family were travelling to Dhaka from Bogura in the ambulance. The passenger bus collided with it at Royhati, killing two on the spot while the other died on the way to the hospital.

    The wounded, who appeared to be the driver of the ambulance, was in critical condition. He was sent to Raiganj Upazila Health Complex.

    Miraculously, the patient travelling in the ambulance, identified by a single name, Mustafizur, survived the accident unharmed. Police were not yet able to trace his relationship with the victims.

    The bodies were at the highway police station. The bus and the ambulance both were held by police, but the bus driver was on the run.

