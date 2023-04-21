Modi wishes for peace and harmony in Eid message to Hasina

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his greetings to the people of Bangladesh and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid makes the people of the world, along with the Muslims, realise the values of unity and brotherhood after a month of fasting during Ramadan,

In a message to Hasina, Modi wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries and across the world on Eid.