Modi wishes for peace and harmony in Eid message to Hasina

Observers from the European Union and the United Kingdom are welcome to oversee the upcoming parliamentary election, Hasina said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his greetings to the people of Bangladesh and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid makes the people of the world, along with the Muslims, realise the values of unity and brotherhood after a month of fasting during Ramadan,
In a message to Hasina, Modi wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries and across the world on Eid.
He praised Hasina for her efforts to transform bilateral ties to a "role model of neighborly relations" in the world, according to her office.
He added he looks forward to continuing work with Hasina to take the relations between the two countries to “new heights".