    Hasina to brief media Thursday on UK, US visits

    She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the 18-day trip

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 06:24 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold a media briefing about her recent visits to the United Kingdom and the United States on Thursday.

    Hasina will appear before the media at 4pm, the prime minister's press wing said.

    The Bangladesh leader returned home on Tuesday, capping an 18-day official trip.

    She left Dhaka for London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, on Sept 15.

    After attending the funeral and the accession ceremony for King Charles III, Hasina flew to New York on Sept 19.

    There, the premier attended the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and several high-level meetings until Sept 25. She addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23, urging world leaders to stop the arms race, war, conflict and sanctions.

    She was in Washington, DC from Sept 25 to Oct 2.

