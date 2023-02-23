    বাংলা

    Bangladesh retires another police officer

    Nazmul is the ninth BCS police cadre sent into retirement by the government

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 03:26 PM

    The government has sent into retirement another police officer early in what it says is in public interest.

    In a notice on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it retired Special Superintendent of Police Md Nazmul Karim Khan of the Criminal Investigation Department.

    Nazmul was the ninth BCS police cadre who the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered into retirement over the past few months.

    Before this, the government sent two additional DIGs and six other police SPs into retirement.

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan earlier said several public servants were sent into retirement due to “a lack of competence in work and a lack of patriotism”.

