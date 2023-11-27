    বাংলা

    Cumilla court sentences four to death over furniture trader’s murder

    The convicts stabbed the furniture trader over a land dispute 25 years ago

    Cumilla Correspondent
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM

    A Cumilla court has sentenced four people to death and another man to life in prison for killing furniture trader Shahid Ullah over a land dispute in the district’s Barura Upazila 25 years ago. Eleven other suspects in the case have been acquitted.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict on Monday, Nurul Islam, the lawyer representing the state, said.

    The death row convicts are Abu Yusuf, a resident of Cumilla’s Barura Upazila, and his brother Boni Amin, nephew Solaiman and brother-in-law Abdul Haque. Yusuf’s sister Rajjabi Bibi was sentenced to life in prison.

    “The convicts stabbed Shahid Ullah after taking him to the disputed land near Poranpur Bazar following an altercation on the matter in May 1998. He died on the way to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

    The victim’s brother Aman Ullah started the case against 15 suspects with Barura Police Station the following day. The investigation officer pressed charges against 16 suspects, including Yusuf, afterwards.

    The court later sentenced the five in their presence after the charges were proven.

