Cumilla court sentences four to death over furniture trader’s murder

A Cumilla court has sentenced four people to death and another man to life in prison for killing furniture trader Shahid Ullah over a land dispute in the district’s Barura Upazila 25 years ago. Eleven other suspects in the case have been acquitted.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict on Monday, Nurul Islam, the lawyer representing the state, said.

The death row convicts are Abu Yusuf, a resident of Cumilla’s Barura Upazila, and his brother Boni Amin, nephew Solaiman and brother-in-law Abdul Haque. Yusuf’s sister Rajjabi Bibi was sentenced to life in prison.