8 injured in clashes between AL, independent candidates supporters in Shariatpur

The clashes erupted between the supporters of the Awami League nominee for the Shariatpur-2 constituency, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, and independent candidate Khaled Shawkat Ali, according to witnesses.

As violence broke out, traders shut down all shops in the marketplace. Later, police and the Rapid Action Battalion brought the situation under control.

The injured individuals were admitted to the Naria Upazila Health Complex and Majeda Hospital.

Enamul, however, denied that his supporters had any links to the incident and alleged that the local cable TV operators were involved.

Meanwhile, Ali claimed the supporters of the Enamul launched an attack on them, leaving six people injured. Two Awami League supporters were also hurt in the incident.

Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul bagged the Awami League ticket for the Shariatpur-2 constituency for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. He is also the incumbent MP in the seat. Jubo League presidium member Khaled Shawkat Ali, son of late deputy speaker Col Shawkat Ali, is contesting the seat as an independent candidate.

At one point during the altercation, Enamul’s supporters attacked the supporters of Khaled as a sequence of chase and counter-chase ensued.

When Khaled arrived at the scene, a few hand bombs were detonated near his car while stones were being hurled.