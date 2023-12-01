8 injured in clashes between AL, independent candidates supporters in Shariatpur

At least eight people have been injured in hand bomb explosions during a reported clash between the Awami League and independent candidates vying for the parliamentary seat in Shariatpur’s Naria.
Police named 200-300 people in a case over the incident that occurred around 9:30 pm at Naria Bazar on Thursday, said Md Hafizur Rahman, chief of Naria Police Station.
“Both sides said they would file cases, as both of them detonated many hand bombs,” the police officer said.
The clashes erupted between the supporters of the Awami League nominee for the Shariatpur-2 constituency, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, and independent candidate Khaled Shawkat Ali, according to witnesses.
As violence broke out, traders shut down all shops in the marketplace. Later, police and the Rapid Action Battalion brought the situation under control.
The injured individuals were admitted to the Naria Upazila Health Complex and Majeda Hospital.
Enamul, however, denied that his supporters had any links to the incident and alleged that the local cable TV operators were involved.
Meanwhile, Ali claimed the supporters of the Enamul launched an attack on them, leaving six people injured. Two Awami League supporters were also hurt in the incident.
Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul bagged the Awami League ticket for the Shariatpur-2 constituency for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. He is also the incumbent MP in the seat. Jubo League presidium member Khaled Shawkat Ali, son of late deputy speaker Col Shawkat Ali, is contesting the seat as an independent candidate.
At one point during the altercation, Enamul’s supporters attacked the supporters of Khaled as a sequence of chase and counter-chase ensued.
When Khaled arrived at the scene, a few hand bombs were detonated near his car while stones were being hurled.
“I was attending a religious gathering at Sureshwar Hujur’s place when I heard that my supporters, Kanak and Al Amin were attacked. Their car was vandalised. I went to the police station to file a complaint when the assailants detonated hand bombs near my car. They stopped the car and snatched the keys from my driver,” Khaled said.
He accused Mostafa Sikdar, former VP of the Naria Government College, and Sumon Sikdar for leading the attack.
“Both of them are close aides of Enamul Haque Shamim. I believe the people in Naria-Sakhipur will exact revenge through the ballots.”
Mostafa Sikdar could not be reached for comment.
Naria Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad, who is known to be a supporter of Enamul, said that some supporters of the independent candidate came to the marketplace as tension brewed. Later, they detonated hand bombs.
“They clashed with our supporters and one of them, Sohel Bandukchhi, was injured. So we’ll file a case," he said.
Ruling party candidate Enamul said he heard that some people brought the hand bombs from Khaled’s house.
“The incident has no connection with me or my supporters. It’s not a clash related to the election at all. This is an issue involving the local cable TV operators. The supporters of the independent candidate detonated the bombs and are now blaming us,” he said.