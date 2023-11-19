11 vehicles torched across Bangladesh just before BNP hartal

The fire service says 11 vehicles have been set ablaze the night before the 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The vehicles were torched between 6 pm on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday, according to Talha Bin Jashim, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.

Five vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka city, three in the Rajshahi Division, two in the Chattogram Division and one in the Mymensingh Division.