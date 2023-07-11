Titas says it cut off over 600,000 illegal gas connections in 20 months

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has disconnected over 600,000 illegal connections after conducting operations for more than one and a half years.

The state gas distributor has recovered around Tk 350 billion in this campaign since October 2021, including arrears, Tk 1.8 billion in fines and additional bills were received, said Titas Managing Director Md Haronur Rashid Mullah in a press conference at its office in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Monday.

He said that punitive action had been taken against around 350 people for their involvement in these illegal connections.