Titas says it cut off over 600,000 illegal gas connections in 20 months

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has disconnected over 600,000 illegal connections after conducting operations for more than one and a half years.
The state gas distributor has recovered around Tk 350 billion in this campaign since October 2021, including arrears, Tk 1.8 billion in fines and additional bills were received, said Titas Managing Director Md Haronur Rashid Mullah in a press conference at its office in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Monday.
He said that punitive action had been taken against around 350 people for their involvement in these illegal connections.
The company invested Tk 64.6 million to conduct 28,398 drives across 29,746 locations, eliminating 668.50 kilometres of unauthorised lines.
There are no known illegal connections at present, the Titas MD claimed.
He said if anyone reports any illegal connection, Titas will take action and carry out an operation.
Referring to the allegation that the distributor's own staff is involved in illegal connections, he said, "Some of the allegations are true. But the majority of the crimes are committed by outsiders, particularly contractors.”
Titas employees are facing disciplinary actions, he said.
The government and private consumers still owe Titas more than Tk 65 billion, according to him.