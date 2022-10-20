Predecessors advise EC to keep acting tough after Gaibandha poll suspension

The Election Commission has earned praise from its predecessor for suspending Gaibandha-5 by-election due to irregularities. They have advised the EC to keep acting tough, emphasising efforts to reduce any gaps with the local administration and law enforcement.

“As our seniors, they advised us to move forward with honesty and courage,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said after the EC met three former CECs, four commissioners, five secretaries and two additional secretaries to share ideas and experiences on Wednesday.

They said the EC must act tough against officials involved with irregularities to send a clear message ahead of the 12th Parliamentary Election scheduled to be held within less than one and a half years.

The BNP and its allies have decided not to contest in polls under the current Election Commission with the Awami League in power. As per the decision, they staged a boycott of the Gaibandha-5 bypoll held on Oct 12.