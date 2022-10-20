Predecessors advise EC to keep acting tough after Gaibandha poll suspension

The Election Commission has earned praise from its predecessor for suspending Gaibandha-5 by-election due to irregularities. They have advised the EC to keep acting tough, emphasising efforts to reduce any gaps with the local administration and law enforcement.
“As our seniors, they advised us to move forward with honesty and courage,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said after the EC met three former CECs, four commissioners, five secretaries and two additional secretaries to share ideas and experiences on Wednesday.
They said the EC must act tough against officials involved with irregularities to send a clear message ahead of the 12th Parliamentary Election scheduled to be held within less than one and a half years.
The BNP and its allies have decided not to contest in polls under the current Election Commission with the Awami League in power. As per the decision, they staged a boycott of the Gaibandha-5 bypoll held on Oct 12.
As it is seeking to gain trust of the opposition parties, the EC halted the election halfway through voting in a rare move after widespread irregularities were caught on CCTV cameras installed at the polling stations.
Former CEC Justice Mohammad Abdur Rouf said the EC will need to halt voting again if such irregularities take place. “Why will the EC sit idle when one’s vote is cast by someone else?”
“We’ve asked them to halt elections repeatedly if necessary.”
Justice Rouf also observed that it is difficult to control officials of the administration and police under a political government. “They will listen to the government no matter how much you request them.”
Allegations of wide-spread irregularities were also made during the Magura by-election when Justice Rouf was in charge in 1994.
M Shakhawat Hossain, a former election commissioner, said the situation would not have been so bad today had the Magura by-election been halted.
“Let’s look forward. Please don’t drag the nation into the darkness of the past,” Justice Rouf then said.
Shakhawat welcomed the decision to halt voting, but added the EC must continue acting tough. “Otherwise, if you slip, it will give a message to the nation that you halted the election only to show off.”
He also advised the EC to gain the trust of the local administration and law enforcement, besides punishing those involved with irregularities.
Former CEC KM Nurul Huda, who oversaw the last general election, advised the EC to hold frequent meetings with the local officials.
Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, another former CEC, said the EC should conduct a campaign about the good sides of the new electronic voting machines or EVMs.
Shakhawat, however, thinks the EC should buy as many CCTV cameras as it can instead of EVMs.