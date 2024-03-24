    বাংলা

    Fire engulfs super board factory in Munshiganj

    Ten firefighting units are battling the flames

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 10:14 AM

    A fire has broken out at a Superboard TK Group factory that produces super board, a type of particle board, in Munshiganj's Gajaria Upazila.

    The incident was reported around 1:15pm on Sunday, according to Talha Bin Jasim, a Fire Service official.

    Ten firefighting units were subsequently dispatched to the factory in Hosedee Union's Jamaldi area to douse the flames.

    The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Efforts to put out the fire are ongoing.

