Rohingya volunteer killed in shooting at Cox’s Bazar camp

A Rohingya volunteer has been killed in a shooting at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.
The incident occurred at the Balukhali-8 West Rohingya camp on Wednesday morning, said Additional DIG Syed Harunur Rashid, the head of the 14th Armed Police Battalion, or APBn.
The dead man was identified as Abdur Rashid, a volunteer at the camp.
A group of unknown attackers opened fire on Rashid around 8 am on Wednesday, Harunur Rashid said.
“When it was reported to APBn, a team was sent to the scene and the assailants fled. The wounded Abdur Rashid was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”
Police are yet to confirm who carried out the attack.
The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy and the incident is under investigation, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.