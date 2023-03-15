    বাংলা

    Rohingya volunteer killed in shooting at Cox’s Bazar camp

    APBn officials are not sure who carried out the shooting

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 March 2023, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 10:08 AM

    A Rohingya volunteer has been killed in a shooting at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

    The incident occurred at the Balukhali-8 West Rohingya camp on Wednesday morning, said Additional DIG Syed Harunur Rashid, the head of the 14th Armed Police Battalion, or APBn.

    The dead man was identified as Abdur Rashid, a volunteer at the camp.

    A group of unknown attackers opened fire on Rashid around 8 am on Wednesday, Harunur Rashid said.

    “When it was reported to APBn, a team was sent to the scene and the assailants fled. The wounded Abdur Rashid was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

    Police are yet to confirm who carried out the attack.

    The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy and the incident is under investigation, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya suspect ARSA behind devastating fire at Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya camp
    Rohingya suspect ARSA behind fire at Ukhiya camp
    Some unidentified people set fire to Block-C of the refugee camp and fled, a Rohingya woman said
    Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya
    Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox's Bazar
    Syed was at a shop next to his house in the camp when a group of assailants opened fire on him, police say
    Rohingya camp leader ‘shot and hacked to death’ in Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya
    Rohingya leader ‘shot and hacked to death’ in Ukhiya
    Dozens of assailants wearing masks took him outside at gunpoint and attacked him with a gun and sharp weapons around midnight, police say
    Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'
    Fire at Rohingya camp 'under control'
    The fire started at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher