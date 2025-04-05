The number of deaths from the illness has risen to 14

One dies of dengue fever in Bangladesh after 47 days

Another person has died of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue fever in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours after a break of 47 days.

With that, the number of deaths from the illness has risen to 14.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) last reported a dengue-related death on Feb 17.

The DGHS said another 10 new patients were hospitalised with the infection across the country until 8am on Saturday, taking the number of total hospitalisations to 1,902.

The latest victim had been under treatment at a hospital in Dhaka South City Corporation, the agency said.

Four new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka metropolitan area over the past 24 hours, alongside one in the Khulna Division and five in the Barishal Division.

As many as 76 patients are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country. Of them, 33 are hospitalised in the capital and 43 are outside Dhaka.

In 2024, a total of 101,214 patients were hospitalised due to dengue nationwide, with 575 fatalities reported.

This marks the third-highest number of hospitalisations due to dengue in the country’s history, while the death toll ranks as the second-highest.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.