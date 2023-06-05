Police press charges against 33 in murder of AL leader Tipu

"The DB found the involvement of 34 people in the incident in the course of its investigation. One of the suspects, known as XL Sohail, was not named in the chargesheet as his identity could not be confirmed,” he said.

Among those charged, 24 are currently behind bars while nine are on the run.

The murder was planned by Sumon Sikdar alias Musa, Md Shamim Hossain, and Nasiruddin Manik, according to Harunor. On the motive behind the killing, the DB chief said it was related to influencing the admissions process at Motijheel Ideal School, territorial dominance and racketeering.