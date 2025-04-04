Yunus, Modi hold first meeting on sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit

The widely-discussed meeting between the heads of government of the two neighbouring countries occurs after two previous opportunities were missed

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government, has sat for his first bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Thailand’s Bangkok.

The widely-discussed meeting between the leaders of the two neighbouring countries occurred on Friday, according to the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO). The CAO also released photos of the meeting.

The two had previously met and exchanged pleasantries at the formal BIMSTEC summit dinner in Bangkok on Thursday. Both leaders were seen talking closely for some time at the event.

Tensions have persisted between the neighbours for various reasons since former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power on Aug 5, 2024, by a student-led mass uprising. She fled to India that same day. Three days later, an interim government led by Yunus took power.

Since the transition, Yunus and Modi have had two opportunities to meet, but neither materialised. Speculation has been mounting over the possibility of a formal meeting between Yunus and Modi on the sidelines of the summit.