Record Tk 91.8mn found in 11 donation boxes of Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque

The money will be used for mosque, madrasa, orphanage, and community support

A record-breaking collection of Tk 91.8 million has been found in the 11 donation boxes of the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The mosque’s management committee confirmed the total on Saturday after a daylong counting operation.

“This is the highest amount collected so far,” said Fouzia Khan, deputy commissioner (DC) of Kishoreganj and president of the Pagla Mosque management committee.

This surpasses the previous highest amount of Tk 82.13 million found in 10 boxes of the mosque on Nov 30, 2024.

DC Fouzia said the entire amount has been deposited in the mosque’s bank account on Saturday.

The boxes were opened at 9am, 4 months and 11 days since the last count, in the presence of the deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury.

Officials recovered 28 sacks of money.

To facilitate the counting process, the largest ever team of 494 people was enlisted.

Of them, 286 students from Pagla Mosque Madrasa and Al Jamiatul Imdadia, along with 80 officials and staff from Rupali Bank, were involved in sorting and counting the money.

They were joined by 75 personnel from the army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police, and Ansar, along with 35 mosque and madrasa staff.

A total of 14 executive magistrates oversaw the operation, which concluded around 6pm.

In addition to cash, foreign currencies and gold and silver jewellery were also found in the boxes.

These will be counted at a later time, said Fouzia.

She added that donations fund the operations of Pagla Mosque, its madrasa, orphanage, and graveyard.

Contributions are also used to assist other mosques, madrasas, and orphanages in the district, as well as to support poor students and underprivileged people.

The grand three-storey Pagla Mosque, featuring a towering minaret and three domes, is one of the most significant religious landmarks in Kishoreganj.

It is located on nearly four acres, or 1.62 hectares, of land, along the banks of the Narsunda River in the Harua area, on the western edge of Kishoreganj town.