5 arrested for spreading 'rumours' about banking sector

Police have arrested five people for spreading rumours about Bangladesh's banking sector.

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammad Nur Un Nabi, Md Afsar Uddin Roman, Md Abu Sayid Saju, Md Shadhin Mia, and Md Abdus Salam, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said a day after they were arrested in parts of the capital on Monday.

Their arrests stem from the recent dissemination of disinformation about S Alam Group, Islami Bank and other banks and financial institutions, according to Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, chief of the DMP's Detective Branch.

Certain individuals are attempting to destabilise Bangladesh’s financial sector by spreading false information about banks and financial institutions through social media and other means.