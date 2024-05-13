School student dies of suicide in Mohammadpur

The 16-year-old was scolded by his mother before he hanged himself

A student in 10th grade has died of suicide after an argument with his family at Aziz Moholla in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, according to his relatives.

His family rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital when they found him hanged in his room. The doctor on duty declared him dead.

The deceased – 16-year-old Labib Hasan – was a student at Mohammadpur Government School and College.

Labib’s father Sarwar Hossain said his son had a temper. He said Labib was inattentive to his studies and had fallen in with a bad crowd. On Monday afternoon, his mother Labhli Begum scolded him about his situation and Labib went into his room and locked the door.

After some time, his mother went to call him. Getting no response, she shouted. When he remained silent, the family broke down the door and found him hanged from a ceiling fan using a shawl.

Labib’s body was brought down with help and rushed first to a hospital in Dhanmondi and then to Dhaka Medical around 3pm, where doctors declared him dead.

Labhli said she scolded him because he returned late from coaching in the morning. He went to his room and locked the door right afterwards, she said.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy. The concerned police station will take the necessary legal action, he said.

Labib’s family hailed from Gosairhat in Shariatpur. His father works at Popular Hospital. He leaves behind his parents and a younger sister.