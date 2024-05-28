Detectives from Dhaka visit crime scene in Kolkata in MP Anar murder case

The DB chief hopes they will be able to recover MP Anar's body, which was cut into small pieces and disposed of

Police detectives from Dhaka have visited the crime scene in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar in a Kolkata flat

A team of three top officers from Bangladesh reached the capital of India’s West Bengal on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, is heading the investigation team. The others are Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ahad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman.

"This is the place where our Parliamentarian was murdered, barbarically cut into pieces and disposed off. In my life, I have never seen such a heinous yet planned murder," Harunor said after visiting the crime site on Monday, the NDTV reported.

They brought along Jihad Hawlader, a Bangladeshi suspect arrested in India, to show where the body parts of the MP were dumped.

He hoped that with the help of Kolkata police, they would be able to recover the body.

Police in Bangladesh arrested three suspects – Amanulla Sayeed alias Shimul Bhuiyan alias Shihab aka Fazl Mohammad Bhuiyan, 56, Tanvir Bhuiyan, 30, and Celesty Rahman, 22 – over the murder of the MP.

The mastermind behind the killing, Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin Mia - a US citizen - had fled to America, police said.

Although the motive is still not confirmed, police mentioned a business dispute between Shahin and Anar in a remand plea. Media reports suggest that the two were involved in gold smuggling.