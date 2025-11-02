Police recover decomposed bodies of man, woman from Badda

Police have recovered the decomposed bodies of a man and a woman from a warehouse at the ground floor of a household in Dhaka’s North Badda.

The bodies were recovered from the house owned by Atik, known by a single name, on Sunday afternoon, said Safiqul Islam, assistant commissioner of Badda Zone.

The man was identified as Saiful Islam, 24. He worked as a gatekeeper at the madrasa adjacent to the house. The woman has yet to be identified but it was learned she worked as a domestic help in the neighbourhood, the officer said.

It is assumed they died seven to eight days ago, the assistant commissioner said.

“The house owner went to their village home a few days ago after his wife passed away. Upon returning, he started cleaning the house and smelled some stink.

“He then found some dead rats and threw them. But the next morning he got the staunch smell again and started looking for its source, eventually finding the bodies at the warehouse on the ground floor. He then informed the police,” he said.

As the bodies were already decomposed, it would be possible to know if there was any injury mark only after a postmortem, he said.