    Hasina says countries worried about fairness of Bangladesh elections must look at local polls

    The transparency with which the recent local government elections were held proves the fairness of the electoral system, she says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 June 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 09:54 AM

    The countries that are concerned about Bangladesh's ability to hold a fair election under the Awami League government should take stock of the recent local government and parliamentary bypolls, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    “It has been proved that transparent elections are held during the rule of the Awami League government,” Hasina said on Thursday, adding there was no scope for raising questions about the polls.

    On Wednesday, the Rajshahi and Sylhet city elections went ahead without any notable incidents. Also, the Barishal and Khulna city polls, which were held on Jun 12, and the Gazipur city poll on May 25, all ended peacefully. The Awami League candidates won all the other mayoral posts except for Gazipur.

    In the context of the last two parliamentary elections, some Western countries raised their concerns about the democratic process in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

    The United States announced a new visa policy in May saying it would not issue visas for individuals related to or involved in foiling the democratic election in Bangladesh.

    “The countries monitoring us strictly must see how spontaneously people cast their votes in the local government elections and by-elections. Why do they raise questions after that?,” the prime minister said.

    “We [the Awami League] won the Barishal, Rajshahi, and Sylhet City Corporation elections. We won the Cox’s Bazar mayoral election. No one can make a complaint about all these elections."

    She said polls have always been fair and transparent during the Awami League's rule and her government ensured that people can cast their ballots freely in the elections.

    "The Awami League does not need to rig elections as people vote for them. They voted for the Awami League when they had the scope to cast their ballots independently. The Awami League believes in democracy and human rights.”

    Hasina instead accused the BNP of voter suppression during their terms in governance.

    "The BNP emerged as a political party through vote rigging. Election rigging is habitual for them. We ensured that people get back their right to vote,” Hasina said.

