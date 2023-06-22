Hasina says countries worried about fairness of Bangladesh elections must look at local polls

The countries that are concerned about Bangladesh's ability to hold a fair election under the Awami League government should take stock of the recent local government and parliamentary bypolls, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“It has been proved that transparent elections are held during the rule of the Awami League government,” Hasina said on Thursday, adding there was no scope for raising questions about the polls.

On Wednesday, the Rajshahi and Sylhet city elections went ahead without any notable incidents. Also, the Barishal and Khulna city polls, which were held on Jun 12, and the Gazipur city poll on May 25, all ended peacefully. The Awami League candidates won all the other mayoral posts except for Gazipur.

In the context of the last two parliamentary elections, some Western countries raised their concerns about the democratic process in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.