    DMP asks worshippers to only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation

    The National Eidgah Maidan is set to hold the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation at 7:30 am on Thursday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 June 2023, 08:33 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 08:33 AM

    Police have asked Muslim devotees not to bring anything other than prayer mats and umbrellas to the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka.

    “Nearly 35,000 devotees, including many state leaders, are expected to attend the prayer congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said after visiting the venue on Wednesday.

    "We urge everyone to carry only prayer mats and umbrellas. Do not bring any luggage or bags please."

    Worshippers will undergo a search at the entrance to the venue, while instructions on car parking sites have also been issued by the police, according to Faruq.

    The National Eidgah Maidan is set to host the main Eid prayer congregation at 7:30 am on Thursday. In case of bad weather, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

    The DMP commissioner said special security measures have been taken at all Eid congregation venues in Dhaka to avoid any untoward incidents.

    The Dhaka South City Corporation said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well.

