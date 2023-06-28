DMP asks worshippers to only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation

Police have asked Muslim devotees not to bring anything other than prayer mats and umbrellas to the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka.

“Nearly 35,000 devotees, including many state leaders, are expected to attend the prayer congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said after visiting the venue on Wednesday.

"We urge everyone to carry only prayer mats and umbrellas. Do not bring any luggage or bags please."

Worshippers will undergo a search at the entrance to the venue, while instructions on car parking sites have also been issued by the police, according to Faruq.