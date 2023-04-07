Bangladesh arrests human trafficking and currency smuggling suspect, seizes Tk 11m

Police have arrested a suspected human trafficker who is also allegedly involved in currency smuggling in Cumilla.

Police’s Detective Branch recovered a steel trunk containing over Tk 11.33 million and $5,100 in his house at Joynagar in Lalmai.

Md Jahangir Hossain, 44, was held on Wednesday night at Habib Motors in Durgapur Ghoramara, said Abdul Mannan, the district's superintendent of police.