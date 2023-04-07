    বাংলা

    Bangladesh arrests human trafficking and currency smuggling suspect, seizes Tk 11m

    A steel trunk containing over Tk 11.33 million and $5,100 was discovered in his residence

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 April 2023, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 07:30 PM

    Police have arrested a suspected human trafficker who is also allegedly involved in currency smuggling in Cumilla.

    Police’s Detective Branch recovered a steel trunk containing over Tk 11.33 million and $5,100 in his house at Joynagar in Lalmai.  

    Md Jahangir Hossain, 44, was held on Wednesday night at Habib Motors in Durgapur Ghoramara, said Abdul Mannan, the district's superintendent of police.

    Seven Bangladeshi passports and Tk 20,000 counterfeit notes were found on Jahangir, the SP said.

    Jahangir later confessed to his involvement in human trafficking and the smuggling of both Bangladeshi and foreign currency during interrogation, according to Mannan.

    The steel trunk was found during a raid on Jahangir's house based on the information he provided, the officer said.

    Jahangir was taken to the Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, and later, a court sent him to jail.

