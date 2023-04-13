Bangladesh records its hottest day of the season

Amid a week-long heatwave, Bangladesh has experienced its highest temperature of the season at 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.
Dhaka recorded a peak of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The heatwave is expected to persist for at least two more days, moderately affecting all divisions except for Rangpur, meteorologist Omar Faruq said.
Some places are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions.
In 2022, Rajshahi recorded its highest temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 15, while Jashore had previously recorded 42 degrees Celsius in 2014 and 41.2 degrees Celsius in 2021.
In 1949, Bangladesh started recording temperature data, and to this day, the highest recorded temperature was on May 18, 1972 in Rajshahi — 45.1 degrees Celsius.
The temperature in Dhaka reached a five-decade high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 22, 2014, surpassing the previous record of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Apr 27, 2009. On Apr 25, 2021, the highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 39.5 degrees Celsius. However, the city's highest temperature ever was recorded in 1960, when it hit a scorching 42.3 degrees Celsius.
The meteorologist predicted a slight increase in temperature for the next two days.
The Met Office has forecast that there could be another day of scorching heat, which may become the hottest of the season, as there were no signs of storms or rains on the first day of Baishakh.
Faruq said the current temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga has broken the previous record of 39.5 degrees Celsius from two years ago, while the highest temperature recorded in the country last year was 41.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather may remain dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its 24-hour forecast.
The country may also see a slight rise in both day and night temperatures.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.