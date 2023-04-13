Bangladesh records its hottest day of the season

The meteorologist predicted a slight increase in temperature for the next two days.

The Met Office has forecast that there could be another day of scorching heat, which may become the hottest of the season, as there were no signs of storms or rains on the first day of Baishakh.

Faruq said the current temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga has broken the previous record of 39.5 degrees Celsius from two years ago, while the highest temperature recorded in the country last year was 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather may remain dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its 24-hour forecast.

The country may also see a slight rise in both day and night temperatures.

Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.