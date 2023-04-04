    বাংলা

    Army, Air Force join efforts to battle Bangabazar blaze

    An Air Force helicopter has joined the efforts to douse the devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market, the ISPR says

    Published : 4 April 2023, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 06:23 AM

    A combined military volunteer team has joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff in their efforts to tame the devastating flames that gutted hundreds of shops at the Bangabazar clothing market.

    An Air Force team and a helicopter joined the firefighting work on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

    The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters have been working for hours to control the blaze.

    The flames have spread beyond the four units of the Bangabazar market to adjacent markets and other structures.

    Four units of the market -- Bangabazar Market, Gulistan Market, Mohanagar Market, and Adarsha Market -- burnt down to ashes.

    An Air Force helicopter was seen collecting water from Hatir Jheel and spraying it over the flames. The fire service also collected water from the pond near the Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall on the Dhaka University campus.

