Army, Air Force join efforts to battle Bangabazar blaze

A combined military volunteer team has joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff in their efforts to tame the devastating flames that gutted hundreds of shops at the Bangabazar clothing market.

An Air Force team and a helicopter joined the firefighting work on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters have been working for hours to control the blaze.