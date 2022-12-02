Woman dies as car hits and drags her a kilometre at Dhaka University

A woman has died after being dragged by a car for nearly one kilometre following her fall from a motorcycle in the Dhaka University area.

Shocked bystanders watched and shouted in failed attempts to stop the car during the accident near the university’s Central Mosque around 3pm on Friday, said Nur Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

The victim, 40-year-old Rubina Akter, is a resident of Tejkunipara. She was pillion riding with her brother-in-law Nurul Amin on their way to her brother’s home in Hazaribagh.