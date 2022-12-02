    বাংলা

    Woman dies as car hits and drags her a kilometre at Dhaka University

    Azhar Zafar Shah, a former teacher of Dhaka University, was behind the wheel

    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 03:33 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 03:33 PM

    A woman has died after being dragged by a car for nearly one kilometre following her fall from a motorcycle in the Dhaka University area.

    Shocked bystanders watched and shouted in failed attempts to stop the car during the accident near the university’s Central Mosque around 3pm on Friday, said Nur Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

    The victim, 40-year-old Rubina Akter, is a resident of Tejkunipara. She was pillion riding with her brother-in-law Nurul Amin on their way to her brother’s home in Hazaribagh.

    Azhar Zafar Shah, a former teacher of the university, was behind the wheel of the car, a white sedan involved in the accident. He was alone in the car.

    Rubina fell under the car after it hit the motorcycle. Desperate to flee, Azhar drove the car about a kilometre.

    Witnesses shouted from behind and around, but the driver did not stop the car.

    Rubina was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

    A video posted on Facebook shows a woman stuck under the left side of a speedy car and motorcyclists chasing and shouting to stop the car.

    Azhar was forced to stop as an auto-rickshaw came in front of the car as soon as he crossed the Mukti O Gonotontro Toron at the Nilkhet intersection. The crowd then surrounded the car.

    “Angry pedestrians beat the driver. He’s not in a good condition. He has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” said Nur.

    Rubina lost her husband Mahbubur Rahman Khan Dollar earlier and is survived by an eighth-grader son.

