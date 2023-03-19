    বাংলা

    Choppy weather leaves 500 holidaymakers stranded on Saint Martin's Island

    Authorities instructed vessel operators to suspend the movement of vessels until the weather situation improves

    Cox’s Bazar & Teknaf Correspondentsbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2023, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2023, 12:51 PM

    At least 500 holidaymakers are stranded on Saint Martin's Island of Cox’s Bazar’s after inclement weather forced authorities to suspend the movement of passenger vessels on the Teknaf- St Martin's route.

    Confirming the suspension, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO, Kamruzzaman said the operators of the vessels were instructed to pause operation until the weather improves.

    “We advised operators to reimburse those who already bought tickets to go to the island in the next few days,” he said.

    The region will experience light to moderate rainfall, Md Abdur Rahman, an assistant meteorologist at Cox’s Bazar Met Office, said.

    “We haven’t issued any cautionary signals. But the weather is inclement due to seasonal changes,” he said.

    UNO Kamruzzaman also said he directed law-enforcing agencies to make sure the tourists trapped on the island do not face any unpleasant situations.

