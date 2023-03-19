Choppy weather leaves 500 holidaymakers stranded on Saint Martin's Island

At least 500 holidaymakers are stranded on Saint Martin's Island of Cox’s Bazar’s after inclement weather forced authorities to suspend the movement of passenger vessels on the Teknaf- St Martin's route.

Confirming the suspension, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO, Kamruzzaman said the operators of the vessels were instructed to pause operation until the weather improves.

“We advised operators to reimburse those who already bought tickets to go to the island in the next few days,” he said.