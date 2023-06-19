    বাংলা

    Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh on Jun 29 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

    Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 02:22 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 02:22 PM

    Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 29 as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted.

    The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date in a meeting at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Monday.

    Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day, the second biggest festival for them after Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Traditionally, both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha have three days of public holidays.

    With Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 29 this year, the holiday was originally scheduled for Jun 28-30.

    But now, the vacation is set to stretch to five days after the government declared Jun 27 a holiday, to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.

    They are expected to start leaving the cities for their hometowns and villages on the evening of Jun 26.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    1,526 Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
    Hajj is expected to begin on Jun 27, subject to the sighting of the moon
    Workers package eggs near crates at Ruichang City Yixiang Agricultural Products factory in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China, May 30, 2023.
    Their parents made China the world's factory. Can the kids save the family business?
    "The second factory generation" described their attempts to bring family businesses into the modern era with efficiency upgrades while facing different challenges
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people
    Visa delay leaves 140 Hajj pilgrims stranded in Bangladesh
    Visa delay leaves 140 Hajj pilgrims stranded
    Each pilgrim may need to pay an additional $400 as they will be taken to Jeddah from Madinah on two different flights, according to a Biman official

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp