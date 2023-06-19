Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh on Jun 29 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 29 as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted.

The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date in a meeting at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Monday.

Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day, the second biggest festival for them after Eid-ul-Fitr.