Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh on Jun 29 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 29 as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted.
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date in a meeting at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Monday.
Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day, the second biggest festival for them after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Traditionally, both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha have three days of public holidays.
With Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 29 this year, the holiday was originally scheduled for Jun 28-30.
But now, the vacation is set to stretch to five days after the government declared Jun 27 a holiday, to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.
They are expected to start leaving the cities for their hometowns and villages on the evening of Jun 26.