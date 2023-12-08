Bangladesh replaces 338 chiefs of police stations in one go before general election

Police Headquarters has replaced the OCs, or chiefs of police stations, at 338 police stations throughout the country ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Election Commission.

A notice to the effect was issued on Thursday night.

“In most cases, these OCs were transferred outside their current constituencies. In some cases they have been transferred to other parts of the district and some outside their district,” EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told the media at a briefing in the afternoon.

On Nov 30, the EC directed the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer the Upazila executive officers (UNOs) and the chiefs of police stations to ensure the smooth completion of the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The home ministry was asked to send a list of the replaced personnel to the EC.

The Department of Public Safety then sent a list of OCs who had been assigned to the same workplace for more than six months to the commission.

The Ministry of Public Administration also proposed the replacement of over a hundred UNOs who had been in charge for over a year.

The EC then approved the replacement of 47 UNOs based on the ministry’s proposal.

On Wednesday, a proposal was put forward to replace 110 UNOs and 338 OCs. The EC approved it on Thursday.

“The UNOs are being transferred based on the location of their constituencies. Any serious complaint against any official will be investigated and action taken accordingly,” EC Secretary Jahangir said.