EC decision after reviewing Yunus’s plan for simultaneous election, referendum

The Election Commission (EC) is going to hold internal discussions before forming an opinion on the proposal to hold the next parliamentary election and the referendum on implementing the July Charter on the same day in February

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin made the comment after talks with six political parties at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

He said: “Once we are formally informed of the matter, we will exercise our options and discuss it in the commission to arrive at an opinion. At this moment, it would not be appropriate to comment.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation, announced that both the parliamentary elections, set for the first half of February, and the referendum to implement the July Charter would be held on the same day.

“I haven’t had the chance to hear his speech. I was in a meeting here. Without knowing exactly what he said or what the proposal entails, it wouldn’t be right to make any remarks,” Nasir said.

He added that the commission would deliberate and provide its opinion once the proposal is received formally.