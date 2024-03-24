Police arrest train ticket black marketeer in Jamalpur before Eid

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Railway Police have arrested a young man on charges of selling tickets on the black market ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr in Jamalpur’s Melandaha station.
Police seized 37 tickets for 81 seats from the arrestee, Arif, 22, identified with a single name, on Sunday.
The young man was selling tickets on the black market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, police said in a statement.
Dhaka Railway Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain said a case had previously been filed against Arif on similar charges.
The arrest of Arif came after the Rapid Action Battalion busted a gang led by Mizan Dhali, an office assistant of e-ticket sale operator Shohoz at Kamalapur Railway Station, last week in a drive to stop illegal sale of train tickets ahead of Eid.