    Police arrest train ticket black marketeer in Jamalpur before Eid

    The Detective Branch of Railway Police seizes 37 tickets of 81 seats from the young man

    Published : 24 March 2024, 03:46 PM
    The Detective Branch of Dhaka Railway Police have arrested a young man on charges of selling tickets on the black market ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr in Jamalpur’s Melandaha station.

    Police seized 37 tickets for 81 seats from the arrestee, Arif, 22, identified with a single name, on Sunday.

    The young man was selling tickets on the black market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, police said in a statement.

    Dhaka Railway Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain said a case had previously been filed against Arif on similar charges.

    The arrest of Arif came after the Rapid Action Battalion busted a gang led by Mizan Dhali, an office assistant of e-ticket sale operator Shohoz at Kamalapur Railway Station, last week in a drive to stop illegal sale of train tickets ahead of Eid.

