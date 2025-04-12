GM Quader accuses govt allies of exploiting unemployed for political purposes

"Many people are becoming unemployed again under the current government," he says

Jatiya Party Charman Ghulam Mohammad Quader has alleged that those close to the government are "using" the unemployed and starving to advance their political agenda.

Speaking at a protest rally outside the party's central office in Dhaka’s Kakrail on Friday afternoon, he condemned the attacks and looting at several multinational companies during the solidarity marches for Palestinians.

The rally was held in support of the Palestinian people and to protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The rally followed Monday’s global "No Work, No School" campaign, during which people across Bangladesh, including students and ordinary citizens, took part in marches, strikes, and protests.

Amid these protests, outlets such as KFC and Bata, and other stores suspected of Israeli affiliation, were attacked in districts like Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, and Khulna.

At least 80 people have already been arrested in connection with these incidents.

Referring to these events, Quader said: “Under the current government, many are newly becoming unemployed.

“They are using them to threaten people. The jobless are being used for intimidation."

“That’s why we’re seeing incidents of looting during pro-Palestine rallies,” he added. “Some people are trying to show their power by resorting to vandalism and misappropriation.

“They are scaring the public – but we are not afraid of their threats.”

Calling on the interim administration to stand with the oppressed people of Palestine, Quader said: “The government should support the Palestinians. Let the government decide what we should do for them— we will support all efforts that serve the interests of Palestine.

“We want the Palestinians to be able to live with dignity,” he added.

He also announced that the Jatiya Party will hold nationwide protests this Sunday in solidarity with the people of Palestine.