Bangladesh’s future course ‘depends’ on elections, says CEC

Bangladesh stands at a “critically tough” juncture at the moment and under the circumstances, its future course depends on the upcoming general elections, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.

He said, "Bangladesh is now in a very critical situation. As a nation, as a country, where we will go, how we will walk the path of democracy – everything depends on the next elections."

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised at the Ansar Guard Battalion (AGB) in Dhaka’s Vatara on Monday.

The event was organised to mark the wrap-up of the Ansar-VDP polling station security drill for the national elections and the basic training programme for the fourth phase of Ansar company/platoon members for 2025-2026.

The CEC told the Ansar members that besides being a member of the force, they had separate responsibilities as citizens of the country.

“What kind of Bangladesh will I leave for the future? … Whether I will leave a democratic Bangladesh, and how I will leave it, these are the thoughts that constantly haunt me. Personally, I haven’t taken this as a routine or a regular job. Rather, I took it as a mission, a challenge.”

The Ansar and the Village Defence Party (VDP) will play a “big role” in the upcoming elections, the CEC said.

"I’m not hesitant to say that this is the largest force in terms of number. If we consider trained forces, this is the largest one.”

"The main force responsible for maintaining law and order at polling stations is the Ansar. They are deployed in large numbers. Those who will have duties (to ensure law and order during voting) in the future have a responsibility to build the future of Bangladesh."

He also commented that the Ansar will play a huge role in determining the course of Bangladesh through the next elections.

Nasir said that the Ansar personnel were trained at 74 centres for the upcoming elections, while police personnel were receiving training in 130 training centres.

He also said, "I do not believe in traditional ways of working, especially in such a critical moment when the country is in a critical situation. We cannot stick to traditional ways here. We need to opt for out-of-the-box solutions.”

He said that a workforce of at least 1 million people, including presiding officers, returning officers and law enforcement personnel, will be deployed for the elections.

"People who are on election duty usually can’t cast their ballots. We have taken an initiative this time so that those of you who will be on voting duty can cast your vote.”

Stating that an app will be launched on Nov 16, the CEC said: "You will have to register. The ballot will be delivered to your home address. You can vote as per the instructions. Those who live outside their constituency will also be able to vote."

The CEC also said that inmates in jail were also citizens of the country and had the right to vote. The Election Commission took initiative to enable them to cast their votes, he said. “Besides, expatriate voters will be able to vote as well.”

CEC Nasir urged everyone to cross-check before sharing anything on social media to prevent the spread of rumours.

A cell has been opened at the Election Commission to verify these matters, he said. He urged people to contact the cell to verify truths and falsehoods if necessary.