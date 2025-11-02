Dhaka police apologise for traffic chaos amid protests

Police have expressed regret over severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, attributing it to protests across the city by several groups.

In a statement on Sunday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that multiple organisations launched demonstrations simultaneously to press for various demands, disrupting movement on key roads and public suffering.

Among the protesting groups were the Ebtedayi Madrasa Teachers’ Unity Forum, staging a sit-in outside the National Press Club to demand inclusion under the government’s monthly pay order (MPO) scheme for primary-level madrasa teachers, recognition and MPO benefits for schools for persons with disabilities, and MPO inclusion for all recognised but non-MPO educational institutions.

In addition, job-seeking graduates with disabilities and candidates who passed the 43rd BCS exam also took to the streets to demand recruitment to non-cadre positions, which further hindered traffic, according to police.

Despite these challenges, the DMP said it was making every effort to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

“Nevertheless, due to these unforeseen circumstances, traffic congestion has intensified, causing public suffering. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police sincerely regrets the inconvenience,” it added.