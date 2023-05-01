    বাংলা

    16 burnt in gas line blast at Gazipur garment factory

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 May 2023, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 09:08 AM

    At least 16 workers have suffered burn injuries after a gas line exploded at a garment factory in Gazipur's Kashimpur.

    The incident occurred at the Cotton Club and Cotton Clout BD factory in the Dakkhin Jarun area of Kashimpur around 8:30 am on Monday, said Md Didarul Islam, assistant commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

    Engineer Aminul Islam, the factory's general manager of operations, said that three of the injured are day labourers at the factory.

    The victims have been identified as cleaner Fazlu, 55, security guards Sohel, 25, and Chan Miah, 28, sewing operator Sobur, 30, security in-charge Kamal, 52, Abul Hossain, 50, electricians Ariful Islam, 25, Rakib, 35, and Rasel, 35, line chief Harun-or-Rashid, 35, human resources officer Tasirul, 40, sample man Ali-Amin, 30, quality manager Aslam Hossain, 35, and day labourers Fazlul Haque, 35, Khokon, 30, and Abdul Haque, 30.

    The injured have been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

    Gazipur fire service official Md Abdullah Al Arefin said a fire started when gas leaked from a bulb in the gas control room. The factory was closed for May Day, and excess pressure built up in the gas line.

    Factory workers and the fire service were able to get the flames under control.

    The explosion occurred at the Cotton Club and Cotton Clout BD Ltd in Gazipur's Kashimpur
