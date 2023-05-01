16 burnt in gas line blast at Gazipur garment factory

At least 16 workers have suffered burn injuries after a gas line exploded at a garment factory in Gazipur's Kashimpur.

The incident occurred at the Cotton Club and Cotton Clout BD factory in the Dakkhin Jarun area of Kashimpur around 8:30 am on Monday, said Md Didarul Islam, assistant commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Engineer Aminul Islam, the factory's general manager of operations, said that three of the injured are day labourers at the factory.