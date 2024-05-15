Three-way talks at Labour Ministry to confirm workers’ wages, bonuses for Eid

The talks are intended to confirm wages and bonuses ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha holiday

Three-way talks are underway at the Ministry of Labour and Employment to confirm the wages and bonuses of workers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The 18th meeting of the Tripartite Advisory Council of the ministry began at 11:30am on Wednesday at the Sram Bhaban.

Council President and State Minister for Labour Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the meeting organised between workers and the owners.

At the start of the meeting, the state minister said that the three-way talks between the ministry, the owners, and workers are meant to ensure that there is no problem regarding salaries, bonuses, and holidays.

He said he hoped the discussion would be fruitful.

The meeting is set to review the overall labour situation in the industrial sector before discussing different topics relevant to Eid-ul-Azha.

There will also be discussion regarding the working environment, worker safety, and the implementation of the minimum wage in the garment sector.

The state minister will announce the decisions taken at the meeting at a press conference in the afternoon.

Representatives of the Bangladesh Employers Federation, the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association attended the meeting. Also in attendance were representatives from the National Labour League, the Bangladesh National Garments Workers' League, the National Labour Union, and the National Labour Federation.