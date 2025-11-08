Asif Mahmud says Ziaur Rahman built ‘welfare-focused’ Bangladesh after 1975

Bangladesh has largely “emerged as a state” in the period following 1975, Local Government Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain claims.

He added the nation’s identity took shape after the political turmoil, with the foundation of “a welfare-oriented” state beginning under the then president Ziaur Rahman.

The remarks came at a roundtable on Friday at the National Press Club organised by the Students Against Discrimination under the banner “November to July: From Revolution to Revolution.”

During the session, Asif outlined the context of the July Uprising.

He said, following the student-led Uprising that toppled the Awami League government, instability, rumours and disorder required the rapid formation of a new administration.

The advsior noted that the efforts to form “a revolutionary government” were hindered by “old” political parties and established powers.

Recalling the interim government formation, Asif said: “Within two hours of the July Uprising toppling Sheikh Hasina’s government, political parties aligned with the establishment. A few of us, aged 25–26, tried to resist them.

“When our seniors handed over the responsibility to the establishment to form an interim government, there was little we could do.”

He added, “We thought of labelling those parties as nationally disloyal, but later student leaders agreed to quickly form a government considering the country’s circumstances.”

Asif said, “We received no cooperation from political parties or organised powers to hold government formation discussions at the [Central] Shaheed Minar.”

He claimed that between Aug 5 and Aug 8, he proposed using Dhaka University as a “middle ground” for discussions on government formation, which ultimately moved to Bangabhaban after negotiations.

“Even so, in a revolutionary manner, we announced Muhammad Yunus as chief advisor through a video message. Later, much of our plan could not be implemented according to our intentions,” he said.

Highlighting Zia’s contribution to nation-building, Asid said: “We failed to establish a state after independence. Those who attempted to build the state engaged in corruption and looting. This created the context for the 1975 Sepoy-People’s Revolution. A similar pattern was seen during the 2024 Uprising.

Participating in the discussion, poet and writer Farhad Mazhar said, “On the 8th of August 2024, a constitutional counter-revolution occurred. The young leaders at that time made several mistakes. Those mistakes can still be corrected, but time is limited.”