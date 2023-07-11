US says discussion about Bangladesh elections doesn't amount to 'interference'

The US Department of State maintains that discussions about the electoral process in Bangladesh do not constitute 'meddling' in the country's internal affairs amid criticism from Russia, China and Iran over its stance on the issue.

The US does not consider questions raised by other countries about elections "interference in internal affairs" but welcomes them as an opportunity to strengthen the democratic process, according to Matthew Miller, spokesman for the state department.

"I don’t know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections. I will note that the prime minister of Bangladesh has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections," he said at a media briefing in Washington on Monday.