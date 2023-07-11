    বাংলা

    US says discussion about Bangladesh elections doesn't amount to 'interference'

    A state department official says the US wants Bangladesh to conduct fair and free elections

    Published : 11 July 2023, 07:28 AM
    The US Department of State maintains that discussions about the electoral process in Bangladesh do not constitute 'meddling' in the country's internal affairs amid criticism from Russia, China and Iran over its stance on the issue.

    The US does not consider questions raised by other countries about elections "interference in internal affairs" but welcomes them as an opportunity to strengthen the democratic process, according to Matthew Miller, spokesman for the state department.

    "I don’t know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections. I will note that the prime minister of Bangladesh has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections," he said at a media briefing in Washington on Monday.

    "It’s a desire that we share as a friend and partner of Bangladesh for over 50 years. We do not support one political party over the other -- we support a genuine democratic process."

    Uzra Zeya, the Biden administration's undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    She will be accompanied by the state department's Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, and United States Agency for International Development Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur.

    Human rights, labour rights, elections and the Rohingya issue are on the agenda for her four-day visit.

    "She will also engage with civil society leaders on freedom of expression and association, labour rights -- inclusive of vulnerable groups -- and governance and democracy," said Miller.

