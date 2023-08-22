    বাংলা

    Indian passenger from Sharjah detained with gold at Chattogram airport

    A customs intelligence revenue officer is transferred for his alleged involvement in another incident of gold smuggling

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2023, 08:11 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 08:11 PM

    Customs detectives have detained an Indian national and seized 739 gm of gold in his possession at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

    Two gold-plated bracelets, two chains and two rings were recovered from him, said Abdul Matin Talukder, assistant director at the Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate.

    The detained passenger, Tushar Nagindash, arrived from UAE’s Sharjah on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday.

    A gold-coated vest was also found in his bag and 300 gm of gold was obtained by melting it, Matin said.

    The gold haul is estimated to be worth over Tk 5.9 million, he added.

    Six gold bars were also found on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.

    A customs intelligence revenue officer was transferred for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of the gold found abandoned in the flight.

    The CIID did not officially comment on the incident.

    Preferring to remain anonymous, an official said an investigation committee was formed after the transfer of the revenue officer to Dhaka.

    The airport's Manager, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, said he was aware of the gold seizure, but did not know details of the customs detectives’

