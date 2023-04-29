Railway discovers bent tracks again in Brahmanbaria, pauses Dhaka-bound trains

Bangladesh Railway has paused the movement of Dhaka-bound trains from Chattogram and Sylhet on one of the tracks as the railway staff discovered that "excessive heat" bent a section of the track in Brahmanbaria.
The section of track fell within the same area where several compartments of a freight train were derailed 24 hours earlier, disrupting services from Chattogram and Sylhet to Dhaka. At the time, railway officials said excessive heat might have bent the track.
However, the train services were not disrupted on Saturday as the railway kept the other line active.
Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Rafiqul Islam said his staff spotted the out-of-shape section of the track near Dariapur, a suburb in Brahmanbaria, around 11:30 am Saturday and immediately took measures to stop train movement.
Brahmanbaria was also affected by the heatwave sweeping over vast swathes of Bangladesh for the last few weeks. On Thursday, the day of the derailment, the highest temperature in Brahmanbaria was 36 degrees Celsius, compared with 38 degrees a few days ago.
Right before the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the temperature in Brahmanbaria even crossed the 40 degrees Celsius threshold.
However, the railway authorities did not flag the bent track before the derailment.
When Rafiqul was asked about it on Thursday, he said: “We do not have an answer to that question. All we know is that the line was bent due to the heat.”
A Facebook page linked to Bangladesh Railway recently released a video which shows the railway staff using hyacinths on the track to cool off the temperature.