Railway discovers bent tracks again in Brahmanbaria, pauses Dhaka-bound trains

Bangladesh Railway has paused the movement of Dhaka-bound trains from Chattogram and Sylhet on one of the tracks as the railway staff discovered that "excessive heat" bent a section of the track in Brahmanbaria.

The section of track fell within the same area where several compartments of a freight train were derailed 24 hours earlier, disrupting services from Chattogram and Sylhet to Dhaka. At the time, railway officials said excessive heat might have bent the track.