    Driver sued over theft of DSCC garbage truck

    The stolen truck is worth around Tk 9 million and is capable of carrying 15 tonnes of waste

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 14 August 2022, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 09:11 AM

    A case has been started against a driver employed by the Dhaka South City Corporation’s Waste Management Department after a garbage truck was stolen from their facility.

    CCTV footage showed the truck, which DSCC officials say is capable of carrying 15 tonnes of waste and is worth around Tk 9 million, being driven away from the Matuail landfill area around 7:45 pm on Saturday.

    The driver of the garbage truck had loaded waste onto the vehicle and brought it to the landfill at 7 pm, according to the department’s chief Nuruzzaman.

    “He then went home and came back again around 8 pm and found that the vehicle was missing,” Nuruzzaman said.

    Afterwards, a man was seen driving the vehicle away, but his face was not clearly caught on camera. Nuruzzaman said the vehicle's designated driver was on the DSCC's payroll, but he was unable to provide a name.

    Jatrabari Police Station chief Mazharul Islam said the case was registered on Saturday. The authorities, however, declined to name the plaintiff.

